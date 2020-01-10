European Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Enisei-STM

Siberia-based Enisei will be making their second trip to Sixways, having lost 57-14 on their previous visit in January 2017

European Challenge Cup Pool One Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors play for the first time since the serious neck injury suffered by Michael Fatialofa in last weekend's 62-5 defeat at Saracens.

Warriors ring the changes for the European Challenge Cup Pool One visit of Russian side Enisei-STM.

Eight of the starting XV also started in the 57-14 bonus-point win over Enisei in Kransnodar in November.

Scott van Breda makes a first start in four months, while fellow centre Will Butler (ankle) is fit and on the bench.

England squad tighthead prop Nick Schonert is also among the replacements, having recovered from the head injury he suffered in the win over London Irish two weeks ago.

From the 23 Worcester players on duty when Enisei last visited Sixways three years ago and lost by the same 57-14 margin, the only survivors are stand-off Jamie Shillcock and back-row forward Matt Cox, who is on the bench and in line to make his 99th appearance for the club.

Worcester begin the day third in Pool One, behind second-placed Castres and leaders Dragons, who meet in France.

The pool fixtures will be wrapped up on Friday, 17 January, when Warriors host Castres and Dragons are at home to Enisei.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; David, Lawrence, van Breda, Howe; Shillcock, Kitto; Waller, Miller, Palframan, Kitchener, Scott, Dodd, Mama, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Cutting, Owen, Schonert, Monks, Cox, Simpson, Butler, Heward.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.