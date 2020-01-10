European Challenge Cup: Agen v Wasps

Wasps flanker Ashley Johnson will captain Dai Young's side in south-west France

European Challenge Cup Pool Three Venue: Stade Armandie Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps will be playing only for pride when they head to south-west France for their penultimate European Challenge Cup Pool Three game against Agen.

The Coventry-based side's successive defeats by Edinburgh in December confirmed they will not progress beyond the group stage of the competition.

They wrap up their pool fixtures with the trip to Agen followed by next week's home game with leaders Bordeaux.

Academy winger Tom Bacon, 19, will make his Wasps debut in France.

Back-row forward Will Wilson, another Academy player, will be on the bench and could also make his first-team debut, while Lima Sopoaga is back in at stand-off after recovering from illness.

Prop Simon McIntyre has been cleared to play following the concussion injury he suffered when Wasps beat French legend Philippe Sella's Agen 32-14 at the Ricoh Arena back in November.

Wasps: Miller; Bacon, de Jongh, Gopperth, Bassett; Sopoaga, Wolstenholme; West, Cruse, Alo, Vukasinovic, Matthews, Johnson (capt), Morris, Vailanu.

Replacements: Oghre, McIntyre, Owlett, Flament, Wilson, Clement, Searle, Simonds.

