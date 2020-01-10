European Challenge Cup: Leicester Tigers v Cardiff Blues

Leicester Tigers have won four from four in Europe this season

European Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 12 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

George Ford starts alongside scrum-half Ben White, with England team-mate Ben Youngs among a number of Leicester players rested against Cardiff Blues.

Will Spencer and Harry Simmons return from injury while Joe Batley and Rory Hughes are handed their debuts.

Wales international Dillon Lewis makes his first Blues appearance this term after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Blues make eight changes to their line-up with injury problems mounting.

Wales backs Owen Lane and Jarrod Evans are both missing through injury.

The World Cup's top try scorer Josh Adams makes a switch to outside centre as Matthew Morgan and Jason Harries are introduced into the back three for the Welsh side.

Corey Domachowski makes a first start since November and Shane Lewis-Hughes and Seb Davies both earn recalls, while Dmitri Arhip is named on the replacements bench and could see match action for the first time since October.

"We travel to Welford Road with a pretty exciting team, and a lot of boys will be going out there with a point to prove," coach John Mulvihill said.

"We've had a fairly settled side over the festive derbies, so this is an opportunity for those coming in to put their hands up, and it will be a good challenge against a competitive Leicester side."

While Tigers are second-from-bottom in the English Premiership, ahead of only Saracens who had a 35-point deduction imposed on them, the East Midlands club are five points clear of Blues at the top of their European Challenge Cup group.

England prop Ellis Genge drops to the bench for a much-changed Tigers side, who have replaced Jonny May - the two-try hero against Bristol last week - with debutant Hughes.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Olowofela, Worth, Eastmond, Hughes; Ford, White; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Heyes, Batley, Wells, Lewis, Reffell, Coghlan.

Replacements:Polota-Nau, Genge, Leatigaga, Spencer, Boladau, Reid, Thompstone.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Harries, Adams, Lee-Lo, Amos; Tovey, Williams; Domachowski, Belcher, Lewis, Paulo, Turnbull, Lewis-Hughes, Navidi, S Davies

Replacements: E Lewis, Thyer, Arhip, Ratti, Boyde, O Robinson, T Williams, B Thomas.

