Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster trio fit for key Clermont-Auvergne game

John Cooney and Marcell Coetzee are particularly influential players for Ulster

John Cooney, Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy will all be fit for Ulster's crucial Champions Cup game against Clermont-Auvergne on Saturday.

In-form scrum-half Cooney came off for a head injury assessment late in Friday's Pro14 win over Munster but was able to return to training on Monday.

Coetzee has recovered from the concussion he sustained early in the win over Connacht on 27 December.

His fellow back row Murphy is also available again after illness.

Ulster lead Pool 3 by a point going into Saturday's game in France and victory will guarantee Dan McFarland's side top spot and automatic qualification for the quarter-finals with their final home pool game against Bath on 18 January to spare.