Six Nations 2020: Dragons forwards strong candidates for Wales, says coach Ceri Jones

Dragons beat Ospreys in their latest Pro14 match

Champions Cup: Castres v Dragons Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre, Castres Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app

Dragons could provide "six or seven" forwards for Wales' Six Nations squad, says forwards coach Ceri Jones.

The ex-Wales prop's optimism comes after his side won two Pro14 festive derby matches.

"It's great to see the boys developing so well, I'm proud of it," Jones said.

Dragons could have Wales lock Cory Hill back after recovering from a chest infection when they travel to Castres in the European Challenge Cup on 11 January.

Four forwards - Hill, Elliot Dee, Aaron Wainwright and Ross Moriarty - were in Wales' squad at the World Cup.

Prop Leon Brown and flankers Ollie Griffiths and Taine Basham could be in the mix with Wales coach Wayne Pivac expected to name his squad on Wednesday, 14 January.

"A couple of years ago we didn't have anyone near the Welsh squad, now you're talking about six or seven players from the Dragons pack potentially being involved in the Six Nations," said Jones.

"That makes me hugely proud and credit to the players who've done all this hard work".

Tight-head Brown, who has six caps, could play against Italy on 1 February after injuries to World Cup props Tomas Francis and Dillon Lewis.

It would be a rapid return to favour after missing out on the World Cup.

"It was disappointing I didn't go (to Japan), but it worked out probably for the best," admitted Brown.

"We broke down what was going wrong in the scrums from basics and started learning again.

"If it (Six Nations) happens then amazing, if not then I'll just keep working harder."

Dragons travel to Castres at the top of Pool 1, two points ahead of their hosts and beat the French side 31-17 in November.