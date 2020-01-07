Max Malins: Saracens full-back out for three months after breaking foot against Exeter
Saracens full-back Max Malins has had surgery to repair a broken foot, ruling him out for three months.
The 23-year-old former England Under-20 international suffered the injury in Sarries' 14-7 defeat at Premiership leaders Exeter on 29 December.
He will now begin a rehabilitation programme following Monday's successful operation but is expected to be out of action until April.
Saracens are bottom of the Premiership table on -7 points.
The reigning champions were docked 35 points and fined £5.36m in November for breaching salary cap regulations.