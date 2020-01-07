Chris Ashton: Sale Sharks winger aims for Premiership try century

Ashton has scored three tries in five Premiership appearances for Sale so far this season

Sale's Chris Ashton says he is aiming for a record 100 Premiership tries before his club career is over.

The 32-year-old ex-England wing scored his 85th top flight try in Sale's 48-10 win over Harlequins on Friday.

He is behind only former Sale wing Mark Cueto (90) and ex-Wasps and Leicester man Tom Varndell (92) in the all-time standings.

"I would love to get 100, that would be the goal," Ashton told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

However, the wing also has some local bragging rights to claim with Cueto having moved into an administrative role at Sale after 14 seasons representing them on the field.

"I'm more bothered about Cuets to be honest, I'm five behind him and it's bothering him!" added Ashton.

All-time Premiership top try-scorers Tom Varndell Leicester, Wasps, Bristol 92 Mark Cueto Sale 90 Chris Ashton Northampton, Saracens Sale 85 Christian Wade Wasps 82 Steve Hanley Sale 75

"I don't know if I could get to the top of the standings before the end of the season, it is a very difficult question.

"I would really like it to happen, just to get it out the way but you never know what is going to happen. Just so long as they keep coming I'm happy."

Ashton moved to rugby union in 2007 as a 20-year-old, having made his name in rugby league with Wigan.

His debut season with Saints was as part of a successful promotion push from the second tier, but, after initially struggling for a first-team spot in the top flight, he had scored 33 Premiership tries by the time he left for Saracens in 2012.

He managed another 47 top-flight scores in five campaigns with Saracens, before departing for Toulon in France where he broke the Top 14 record for tries in a single season.

He has scored five tries in 12 Premiership appearances since returning to England to play for Sale.