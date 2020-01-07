Leone Nakarawa: Glasgow Warriors is 'home from home' for Fijian

Leone Nakarawa left Glasgow for Racing in 2016 after making 69 appearances

Leone Nakarawa says he has returned to his "home away from home" after re-joining Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season.

The Fijian lock was dismissed by Racing 92 for returning late to the Parisian club following the Rugby World Cup.

The 31-year-old will spend the rest of the season with his former side, and believes it's the best place for him to start over again.

"I'm happy to be back - it's like I never left", he told BBC Scotland.

"It's like I went for a holiday for three years and I came back.

"I've been going through a lot over the past couple of months and I think Glasgow plays a major role in my life because it's where my professional contract started and they are my family."

Nakarawa left Glasgow for Racing in 2016 after making 69 appearances. But the Fijian International admits that once out in Paris, he struggled adjusting to the French rugby culture.

"It's different because the first thing is the language barrier," he said. "When I came here the first time everything was easy. But when I went there, I had to learn a new culture and another language."

Nakarawa has signed a deal until the end of the season, but is refusing to look beyond that.

"I've been away from rugby for a couple of months so I just want to start playing again and we will see from there," he said.