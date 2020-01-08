Brok Harris: Dragons prop handed two-week ban

Brok Harris agreed a new deal with the Dragons in December 2019

Prop Brok Harris will miss the final two pool games in the European Challenge Cup after being suspended for two weeks.

Harris was cited following an incident in the 25-18 league win against Ospreys at Rodney Parade on 4 January.

The 34-year-old misses the trip to face Castres on Saturday and the home match against Russian side Enisei-STM on 24 January.

Harris is free to play again from 00:00 GMT on Sunday, 26 January.

The 34-year-old faced a disciplinary committee after being cited for Law 9.20, which involves dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

Harris was judged to have committed an act of foul play against Ospreys scrum-half Aled Davies in the 41st minute in Newport.

The committee concluded that an act of foul play had occurred and, after taking into account the player's clean disciplinary record over 14 years and his behaviour throughout the process, Harris was suspended for two weeks.

Dean Ryan's side are currently top of pool one as they aim for quarter-final qualification in Europe's second tier tournament.