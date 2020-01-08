Henry Taylor: Northampton Saints scrum-half signs new deal

Henry Taylor gestures towards a team-mate
Henry Taylor has scored tries against former side Saracens twice this season

Northampton Saints scrum-half Henry Taylor has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old joined from Premiership champions Saracens in April and has made 10 appearances this season.

Taylor represented England at under-20 level, and has a degree in fine art and is a classically trained pianist.

"I have every faith Henry will remain an important part of this squad over the next few seasons," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.

