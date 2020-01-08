Six Nations: France coach Fabien Galthie unveils squad with 19 uncapped players

Ollivon started France's opening try in an eventual 20-19 defeat by Wales in the World Cup quarter-finals in Japan

Fabien Galthie has marked the start of his reign as France coach with a new-look squad for the Six Nations.

Yoann Huget, Maxime Medard and Camille Lopez are among the experienced hands left out, with powerful wing Alivereti Raka also omitted.

Nineteen uncapped players are in the 42-man group, including fly-half Louis Carbonel and flanker Cameron Woki.

Toulon's Charles Ollivon, who has just 11 caps, has been named captain, replacing the retired Guilhem Guirado.

The 26-year-old flanker's first match as captain will be against England at the Stade de France on 2 February.

"We want to give these players the desire to become a great rugby nation again," said Galthie.

"We needed strong players on board with our project, and Charles has the capacity to assume the skipper's responsibilities."

France Six Nations squad

Forwards:

Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Anthony Etrillard (Toulon), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles), Cyril Cazeaux (Bordeaux-Begles), Killian Geraci (Lyon), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Boris Palu (Racing 92), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Alexandre Fischer (Clermont), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Selevasio Tolofua (Toulouse), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles)

Backs:

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Louis Carbonel (Toulouse), Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Julien Heriteau (Toulon), Gervais Cordin (Toulon), Lester Etien (Stade Francais), Gabriel Ngandebe (Montpellier), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Vincent Rattez (La Rochelle), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Kylian Hamdaoui (Stade Francais), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

France have won the past two Under-20 World Championships - and the promotion of prospects from those age-grade squads, such as Carbonel, Woki, centre Arthur Vincent and second row Killian Geraci, have brought the average age of the squad down to just 24.

Galthie (far left) unveils France's new backroom staff, including former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards (third from right)

France will host the next Rugby World Cup in 2023 and have brought in former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards as part of a new coaching set-up aimed at improving on last year's fourth-place finish in the Six Nations.

Galthie, who served as Jacques Brunel's assistant coach during France's run to the quarter-finals at the 2019 World Cup, has been promoted to the top role.