Bristol Bears: Injured Charles Piutau and John Afoa out until February

Charles Piutau received treatment to his knee in the final stages of Bristol's defeat by Leicester
Charles Piutau received treatment to his knee in the final stages of Bristol's defeat by Leicester

Bristol Bears will be without full-back Charles Piutau and prop John Afoa until February after they picked up injuries in their defeat by Leicester.

Piutau, 28, suffered a knee ligament injury in Saturday's loss and will be out of action until late next month.

The New Zealand international also sustained a broken nose following a tackle by Jonny May.

Afoa, 36, damaged a rib in the 31-18 defeat but is expected to return in the middle of next month.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured