Sam Skinner: Exeter's Scotland second-row fit for Six Nations

Sam Skinner made his debut against Fiji before playing in three Six Nations games last year

Sam Skinner is set to be fit for Scotland's Six Nations campaign, having been out for the past five months with a hamstring injury.

The Exeter second-row, 24, missed the World Cup in Japan after being hurt in Scotland's warm-up win over France and needed surgery.

He has won six caps for Scotland since his debut in November 2018.

"He's got back remarkably well, he's worked extremely hard," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

Skinner has resumed full training with his Exeter teammates, who currently top the English Premiership and are preparing to face Glasgow in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

"He potentially would be available for next week," added Baxter.

"The length of time he's had out, to drop him straight into a Heineken Cup game I would doubt we would look to do that, but we do have an A League game a week on Monday which could well see him feature."