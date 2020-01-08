Dillon Lewis: Wales international signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Dillon Lewis made his Wales debut against Tonga in Auckland in 2017

Wales prop Dillon Lewis has signed a new contract with Cardiff Blues ahead of his return to action.

Lewis is set to make his first Blues appearance of the season in their European Challenge Cup tie away to Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has signed a new three-year deal with the region.

"It was never in my mind to leave Cardiff Blues, I've been here since I was 16," Lewis said.

Lewis, who played in all seven World Cup matches in Japan, suffered a hamstring injury in training in December.

The mobile tight-head has 22 caps, and would have become ineligible for Wales if he had moved to England or France.

Now he will battle it out with Dragons' Leon Brown and Scarlet Samson Lee for Six Nations places, with Sale Sharks' WillGriff John as a possible contender in the absence of the injured Tomas Francis.

"I've every intention to try to get selected for Wales," said Lewis, who is returning from the injury earlier than he originally thought after a quick healing process.

"There's nothing more frustrating than watching the (Cardiff Blues) boys playing well and you can't be part of it.

"With the new (Wales) coaches, this injury came at a rubbish time since they're all watching the Christmas derbies.

"The World Cup was a huge experience for me development-wise, getting that taste of World Cup rugby is something I'll never forget and something I want to take forward into Cardiff Blues to try to add as much as I can to the team."

Meanwhile, Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says he would like to see the return of six-times capped Saracens prop Rhys Carre, who left in May 2019, but won't pursue him unless the trouble-hit English champions make him available.

Saracens may have to release players to stay under the Gallagher Premiership salary cap in the current season, and have not ruled out Wales full-back Liam Williams moving earlier than scheduled.

"Rhys Carre is a home-grown talent and it's unfortunate he left to pursue a career at the Saracens," said Mulvihill.

"He's got another year on his contract and we can't be chasing people who are under contract, but if that comes our way, that would be fantastic."

Blues are five points behind group leaders Leicester after the Tigers' 14-11 win at the Arms Park in November, and would have to rely on the outside chance of a best-ranked runners-up slot if they lose again.

Cardiff Blues have Moldovan prop Dmitri Arhip back for the first time since October, while Wales utility forward Seb Davies and full-back Matthew Morgan are also available after injury and bereavement respectively kept them out of the Pro14 derby defeat against Scarlets.

Morgan will add to the riches in the back three for the Welford Road trip, with Wales internationals Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, and Owen Lane also available.

"The calibre of player we've got, especially in the back three, is fantastic," said Amos, who is in his first season after moving from the Dragons.

Prop Dmitri Arhip previously played for Ospreys

"It's been tough with a couple of narrow losses, I feel we should have won all seven games I've played but two wins out of three in the derbies is OK."

Amos, who started at full-back in Wales's last World Cup game in Japan, could be one of several players considered for a move to cover the problem position at 13 for Wales, after injuries to Jonathan Davies and Owen Watkin.

"They'll maybe look for a couple of the back-three boys to cover, but 15 is where I want to be moving forward and I think that's where they see me," said Amos

"I have played there for the Dragons, I'd be happy to cover though and there are parts of that role that maybe suit my game."