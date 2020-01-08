Tom Collins: Northampton wing gets two-week ban for aerial challenge on Jacob Umaga

Northampton's Tom Collins and Wasps' Jacob Umaga both needed treatment after the Ricoh Arena collision

Northampton winger Tom Collins has been banned for two weeks for his aerial challenge on Jacob Umaga in Saturday's 13-man win against Wasps.

Collins, who injured both himself and Umaga in the 65th-minute incident, was shown a red card by referee Matthew Carley at the Ricoh Arena after having lengthy treatment.

But an independent disciplinary panel deemed it worthy of further punishment.

Collins will miss the Saints' next two European Champions Cup Pool 1 matches.

They host Benetton this Sunday at Franklin's Gardens before the visit to France to face Lyon the following Saturday.

Collins' offence was for 'tackling the jumper in the air, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.17'.

Independent panel chair Matthew Weaver said: "The player's actions were reckless in that he failed in his duty to protect the player in the air. They accepted that there was no intent to cause any harm and the player was immediately remorseful for the injury sustained by Jacob Umaga.

"The panel found that this [offence] was a low-end entry point of four weeks and that the player was allowed the maximum mitigation of 50% due to his acceptance of the charge, his clean record and immediate and genuine remorse."