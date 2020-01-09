European Champions Cup: 'It doesn't get much bigger than this' - Henderson

Henderson led Ulster to an 18-13 win over Clermont Auvergne in Belfast on 22 November

European Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Ulster Venue: Stade Marcel Michelin Date: Saturday 11 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Ulster captain Iain Henderson says the squad are relishing the prospect of travelling to face Clermont Auvergne in Saturday's Champions Cup Pool 3 game.

Ulster top the pool with four wins from four, one point ahead of Clermont.

"To go to probably the toughest place to play rugby in Europe, at Clermont - you can't ask for a much bigger challenge than that," said Henderson.

"It's something we have been relishing this year - our backs against the wall and having to produce a performance."

"It doesn't get much bigger than this and all we can do is go over there, try to do what we've been doing and try to get a result."

Ulster edged Clermont 18-13 when the sides met at Kingspan Stadium in November and a win for the Irish province at Stade Marcel Michelin would secure a second successive appearance at the quarter-final stage of the competition, having previously failed to make the last eight since 2014.

"As a playing group we know what we've been working towards. You can't just turn up one week and become a world class team.

"There is a lot of work goes into it on and off the pitch but we are starting to show what we can do in terms of results.

"It takes its toll on bodies but we need to make sure we concentrate and keep our minds on what we've been trying to do over the last number of games in Europe and the Pro14 and continue to do that."

'An aggressive dominating atmosphere'

Henderson adds that the Ulster players have been preparing to perform in the intimidating atmosphere generated by the fervent and colourful home support in France.

"The sides of the arena are so steep it feels like everyone is over the top of you, even shouting at you when the kicks happen.

"When the kicks are taken at home it's nice and quiet and peaceful but over there it's a an aggressive, dominating atmosphere - that's something the boys thrive on and enjoy, trying to perform with massive pressure on us at that top level.

"The buzz we've had around training this week has been unbelievable, with the thought of putting yourself in some of those high pressure scenarios."

Analysis

Ex-Ulster number eight Tony McWhirter on BBC Radio Ulster: "Clermont is the hardest place to go in European rugby.

"I was there three or four years ago and Ulster were dismantled. It's a hugely intimidating environment and Ulster will need all their experienced guys to adjust to the situation and win.

"Ulster can score four tries so that's potentially 20 points, maybe 28, and defensively they are really sound too. It will take a good team to break them down."

Former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys: "If Ulster beat Bath next week they will be in the quarter-finals but they want to win this group.

"If they get Stuart McCloskey carrying and John Cooney box-kicking they can go and cause an upset.

"The way they are playing they would have the ability to win a quarter-final away but if they get a home quarter-final at Kingspan there's no team in Europe that would come here and beat them."

Former Ulster captain Tony Ward: "Clermont are not the team they used to be. Their stadium is an absolute cauldron but Ulster are playing exceptionally man for man. I fancy them to go to Clermont and do a job."