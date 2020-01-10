European Champions Cup: Exeter can 'achieve something extra special' - Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg's first try for Exeter came in their win at Sale in the third round of this season's Champions Cup

Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs Venue: Scotstoun Date: Sat, 11 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Devon & Radio Scotland; Report on BBC Sport website

Exeter's Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg believes the Premiership leaders are capable of European success as they aim to top their Champions Cup pool.

Hogg, who joined the Chiefs in the summer, returns to his former club Glasgow for the first time on Saturday.

Exeter need one point to top their group, but a victory in Glasgow could seal a home quarter-final.

"We feel we can achieve something extra special this year and for us it starts on Saturday," Hogg told BBC Sport.

"We've given ourselves every opportunity to qualify. We're fully aware of the Glasgow threats, how tough it's going to be.

"But the boys are excited, they're excited to go up to Scotland and put our stamp on this group and hopefully give ourselves every opportunity to take a step further."

'It'll be a wee bit strange'

Since joining Exeter after Scotland's elimination in the World Cup pool stages, Hogg has played 10 games - scoring his first try in the Chiefs' Champions Cup win at Sale.

He has already faced his former employers in the second round of pool games, when Exeter scored three second-half tries to come from 13-10 down at half-time to win 34-18 at Sandy Park.

"It'll be a wee bit strange being in the away changing room, but I'm excited to get back," Hogg said of his imminent return to Scotstoun.

Hogg will return to Scotstoun for the first time since Glasgow beat Ulster in the Pro14 semi-final in May

"[Glasgow back-rower] Ryan Wilson gave me a little bit of stick the last time about he was going to come and get me and all that kind of palaver.

"But I'm old enough and ugly enough now to realise what's going to happen and I've just got to get a smile on my face and enjoy myself being back at Scotstoun.

"I've got to make sure I can do my job for the team and hopefully give ourselves every opportunity to qualify."

Baxter 'demands' home quarter-final

Exeter have only made it out of the Champions Cup pool stages once in their five previous attempts - topping their pool fortuitously in 2016 when all four sides won three and lost three matches.

The ambition of Hogg, who reached the last eight with Glasgow in 2017, is matched by his Chiefs team-mates and coaches - with the added pressure of being expected to secure a first-ever knock-out game at Sandy Park in the top tier of European rugby.

"It's great that we're within touching distance of qualifying, but actually shouldn't we be trying to qualify with a home quarter-final?" director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"That's what gives you the best opportunity to take the next step and at the moment that's in our hands.

"The home quarter-final probably drops out of our hands a little bit if we don't go to Glasgow and win, so that's what I'd like our attitude to be about.

"If we want to demand a home quarter-final, we're going to go away to Glasgow, probably the toughest away game in the pool, and we've got to go there and get the result we need."

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is one of seven players still at Sandy Park that started Exeter's only other knockout game in Europe's top tier - a heartbreaking 25-24 loss at Wasps after Jimmy Gopperth's last-ditch penalty saw the Chiefs throw away a 13-point second-half lead.

He says the squad will look to their experienced players to provide leadership as they aim for uncharted territory.

"Guys who have been involved in big games like this and who have gone through in home quarter-finals and stuff, they definitely have a word," the World Cup-finalist told BBC Sport.

"We've got a team run on Friday so I'm pretty sure they'll stand up and speak a bit there.

"If we do potentially make it through they'll definitely have words, especially for the younger boys who are playing for us now.

"It's exciting and refreshing for the club to be where we are now and we're all ready to get involved."