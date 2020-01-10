Michael Fatialofa: Worcester Warriors lock remains in intensive care

Michael Fatialofa (left) joined Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2018

Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa remains in a serious condition in intensive care almost a week after suffering a neck injury.

Fatialofa, 27, was carried off on a stretcher during the 62-5 defeat at Saracens last Saturday and is being treated at London's St Mary's Hospital.

He had surgery on Monday evening to relieve pressure on his spinal cord.

Warriors have set up an email address so well-wishers can post messages of support for the forward.

The email address is fats@warriors.co.uk.

Worcester say Fatialofa and his wife Tatiana have been "overwhelmed" by messages of concern from around the world.

The New Zealander is in his second season at Sixways following his arrival from Super Rugby side Hurricanes in the summer of 2018.