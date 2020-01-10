European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (Sat)

Jonny Gray, who will join Exeter next season, returns to the Glasgow Warriors team

European Champions Cup, Pool B: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Glasgow Warriors bring back a host of established names as they seek to keep their hopes of European Champions Cup progress alive.

The hosts, with two wins and two defeats, make 11 changes from last week's Pro14 victory at Benetton.

Exeter top Pool B with four wins and look destined to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time.

Lock Dave Dennis has been ruled out through illness and Sam Simmonds is not risked on the artificial surface.

There are starts for Sean Lonsdale, Jacques Vermeulen, Matt Kvesic and Ian Whitten, while Joe Simmonds is back at fly-half to captain the visitors.

Stuart Hogg is at full-back, returning to Scotstoun for the first time since his summer departure.

Among those returning for Glasgow is Scotland lock Jonny Gray, who has agreed to join Exeter at the end of the season. He will partner Scott Cummings in the second row.

Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones and Adam Hastings are also recalled, while Glenn Bryce starts at full-back.

George Horne stays at scrum-half after scoring two tries in Italy as the hosts go after a bonus-point victory.

'Warriors in last-chance saloon'

English Premiership leaders Exeter were 34-18 winners when the teams met at Sandy Park in November, running away with the game after a strong second-half showing.

"It's good to have guys back fresh and ready to go," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"Glenn's a very good player, with an excellent skillset. He's not dissimilar to Hoggy, in that he's quick, got a good kicking game and is a quality distributor. It gives us a lot of pace on the field."

Exeter only need a point from their final two group games to guarantee qualification but director of rugby Rob Baxter is warning against complacency.

"There is still a big challenge ahead of us," he said. "Glasgow have probably under-performed in their opinion up until now. They are kind of in the last-chance saloon a little bit.

"We are very much aware of that because we have been in that position before. There have been plenty of times where we have done very well because of the situation we found ourselves in. We are expecting a very tough performance from Glasgow and we will need to be very good if we want to get something from the game."

Exeter have lost on both of their previous European visits to Glasgow, with the most recent of those going 28-21 in favour of the home side two years ago.

Glasgow Warriors: Bryce, Seymour, Jones, Johnson, Steyn, Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Seiuli Nicol, Harley, Fusaro, Price, P Horne, Matawalu.

Exeter: Hogg, Nowell, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn, Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Pieretto, Kirsten, Lonsdale, Ewers, Vermeulen, Kvesic.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Street, Witty, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Hill.