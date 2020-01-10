Heineken Champions Cup: Munster in must-win game with Racing 92

Hanrahan missed a late drop goal chance to clinch victory for Munster in the drawn game in November

Heineken European Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Munster Venue: Paris la Defense Arena Date: Sunday 12 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Fly-half JJ Hanrahan has been passed fit to start for Munster in Sunday's must-win European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 in Paris.

Defeat would leave Munster's European hopes hanging by a thread after their home draw with Racing and away defeat by Saracens earlier in Pool Four.

Hanrahan has recovered from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of last weekend's Pro14 defeat by Ulster.

Johann van Graan is able to pick most of his big guns for the Paris game.

Fly-half Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne are notable long-term injury absentees but the inclusion of Ireland World Cup squad members Chris Farrell, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander are among the eight changes from the derby defeat.

Injured Simon Zebo is replaced by Brice Dulin at full-back for Racing 92

Zebo ruled out for Racing 92

Former Munster hero Simon Zebo is ruled out for Racing by an ankle injury in one of three changes from the Limerick contest which includes another ex-Thomond Park favourite Donnacha Ryan dropping to the bench.

Brice Dulin replaces Zebo at full-back with prop Ben Tameifuna taking over from Cedate Gomes and Bernard Le Roux drafted into the pack as Boris Palu switches from flanker to lock.

For Munster, Mike Haley, Farrell and Hanrahan take over from Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold and Carbery in the backs.

Carbery will be sidelined for at least two months after sustaining a wrist injury in the Ulster game while Tyler Bleyendaal's continuing absence made it vital for Munster that Hanrahan was passed fit.

Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer replace Jeremy Loughman and Keynan Knox in the front row with Kleyn and Holland drafted at lock for Fineen Wycherley and Darren O'Shea as Stander takes over from Arno Botha at number eight.

Twelve of the side started in the 21-21 draw at Thomond Park in November when Hanrahan missed a late drop goal chance to clinch victory with Kilcoyne, Archer and Holland the changes from that day.

Racing go into the game with a six-point lead over Munster, with defending champion Saracens a further point in arrears.

The French club defeated Clermont-Auvergne in the Top 14 last weekend and coach Laurent Labit retains 10 players who started that match.

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Played Wins Draws Losses Points Racing 92 4 3 1 0 17 Munster 4 2 1 1 11 Saracens 4 2 0 2 10 Ospreys 4 0 0 4 1

Van Graan says his Munster side will face a "huge" task in Sunday's high-pressure occasion after slipping up at home against Racing and wasting a golden opportunity to take a potentially crucially losing bonus point in the Saracens defeat.

"We knew after the Saracens result away, the fact that we didn't use our opportunity to get that [bonus] point and the fact we had that opportunity to beat Racing at home and missed that drop kick, that those four points potentially had a big swing in the pool and it did," said the Munster coach.

"So we've just got to go out on Sunday afternoon and perform."

Racing coach Labit believes Munster's ability to rotate their squad in the Pro14 gives the Irish province an advantage in the European campaign.

"When you see the team, you see the importance they put on that. Qualifying from their league (for next season), they'll do it," Labit said.

"They haven't got much to fight for and they prepare enormously for the Champions Cup."

Racing 92: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy (capt), Imhoff; Russell, Iribaren; Ben Arous, Chat, Tameifuna, Palu, Bird, Lauret, Le Roux, Claassen.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Gomes, Ryan, Sanconnie, Machenaud, Volavola, Klemenczak

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Holland, O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, J Ryan, Botha, Cloete, Casey, Goggin, Daly,

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)