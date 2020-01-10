Sam Underhill: Bath's England flanker signs new three-year contract at The Rec

Sam Underhill played for Gloucester and Ospreys before joining Bath in 2017, since when he has won 14 England caps

Bath's England flanker Sam Underhill has signed a new three-year contract with the Premiership club.

Hooker Jack Walker and centre Max Wright have also signed new deals of the same length at The Rec.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: "These three committing their futures is a huge statement of intent. They're all English qualified and determined to succeed in Bath colours.

"Sam developed with us and has become one of the world's best flankers."

He added: "It is these types of players and these types of commitments that will allow us to become the team that we know we are capable of being."

Underhill, 23, said: "It has been a new set-up this year, and I have been impressed by how everything is gelling together. We have a very young squad with huge potential."

Bath were one of England's best sides back in the 1990s, winning the English league title five times in seven seasons - and also the Heineken Cup in 1998.

But they have won only one trophy since - the European Challenge Cup in 2008 - and have not finished in the Premiership's top four since 2015.

They are currently sixth in the table, having won four of their opening eight matches, including a victory over leaders Exeter.