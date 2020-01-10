Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster back-rowers Coetzee and Murphy back to face Clermont

Coetzee and Murphy replace Mattie Rea and Nick Timoney in the Ulster team

Back-row forwards Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy are back in the Ulster team to face Clermont Auvergne in Saturday's European Champions Cup game.

The inclusion of the pair represents the only two changes from the side which beat Munster 38-17 last week.

Coetzee has recovered from the concussion he sustained early in the win over Connacht on 27 December.

Murphy is available again after illness for a match which would see Ulster make the the quarter-finals with a victory.

In-form scrum-half Cooney came off for a head injury assessment late in Friday's Pro14 win over Munster but was able to return to training on Monday.

Ulster lead Pool 3 by a point going into Saturday's game at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

A win would see Ulster make the last eight for the second successive year with their final home pool game against Bath on 18 January to spare.

Ulster edged Clermont 18-13 when the sides met at Kingspan Stadium in November.

Clermont were beaten by Racing 92 in the Top 14 last weekend but have lost only one game in all competitions so far this season.

Flanker Alexandre Lapandry and full-back Nick Abendanon were rested last week but are reinstated to the starting XV, while Morgan Parra also returns to captain the side on his 250th appearance for Clermont.

Clermont Auvergne: Abendanon, Penaud, Isaiah Toeava, Moala, Raka, Lopez, Parra (capt); Falgoux, Ulugia, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Lapandry, Lee.

Replacements: Beheregaray, Uhila, Falatea,Timani, Fischer, Laidlaw, McIntyre, Naqalevu,

Ulster: Addison; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; McGrath, Herring, Moore; O'Connor, Henderson (capt); Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Treadwell, Matthew Rea, Shanahan, Johnston, Faddes.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)