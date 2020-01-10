Heineken European Champions Cup: Leinster select big names v Lyon

Leinster secured a quarter-finals spot with two rounds to spare

Heineken European Champions Cup: Leinster v Lyon Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Sunday, 12 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website and app.

Already-qualified Leinster have named a strong line-up for Sunday's European Champions Cup game against Lyon at the RDS Arena.

Leinster, who secured a quarter-finals spot with two rounds to spare, have selected eight members of Ireland's World Cup squad in their starting side.

These include Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

The Top 14 club restricted Leinster to a 13-6 win in France although they are out of contention after only one win.

Leinster's backline includes in-form wing James Lowe plus Garry Ringrose, Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath.

Scott Fardy returns as skipper as he replaces injured James Ryan at lock while their eight changes from last weekend's hammering of Connacht include the selections of Dave Kearney, Devin Toner and Josh van der Flier.

The Irish province are currently on an eight-match winning run in the pool stage and have never won nine pool matches in a row.

In contrast to their disappointing form in Europe after three defeats in their opening four games, Lyon are having an impressive Top 14 campaign where they lie in second spot after 13 rounds.

Lock Hendrik Roodt is the only Lyon forward who retains his place from the November contest with Toby Arnold, Xavier Mignot, captain Thibaut Regard and France international Nao Nakaitaci remaining in the backs.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; J Byrne, McGrath; Healy, Tracy, Furlong, Toner, Fardy (capt), Ruddock, van der Flier, Deegan.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Porter, Molony, Doris, Gibson-Park, Frawley, Kearney.

Lyon: Arnold; Mignot, Dumortier, Regard (capt), Nakaitaci; Buttin, Pélissié; Kaabèche, Alkhazashvili, Kodela, Rolland, Roodt, Geraci, Oosthuizen, Bruni.

Replacements: Maurouard, Chaume, Yaméogo, Halaifonua, Lambey, Hidalgo-Clyne, Moura, Tuisova,