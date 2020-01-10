Challenge Cup: Edinburgh hedge bets against Bordeaux 'top dogs'

Argentina wing Santiago Cordero is among Bordeaux's top players

European Challenge Cup, Pool 3: Bordeaux Begles v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Chaban Delmas, Bordeaux Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Bordeaux Begles are not messing about. If the leaders of the Top 14 in France are prioritising their pursuit of the fabled Bouclier over European rugby's secondary competition then they have an odd way of showing it.

For Saturday's penultimate match of the Challenge Cup group phase against Edinburgh in Bordeaux, they've named all their top dogs in the starting line-up. The finishing brilliance of Santiago Cordero and Geoffrey Cros on the wings, the power and pace of Semi Radradra and Remi Lamerat in the midfield, the excellence at 10 of the golden boy, Matthieu Jalibert, and the emerging star at nine, Maxime Lucu.

Up front, the beasts who have carried them to the top of the league are all present, among them some young guns - the lock Cyril Cazeaux and the flanker Cameron Woki - just called up to Fabien Galthie's Six Nations squad.

Richard Cockerill knows what he's facing. Bordeaux are this season's big story in France. Having finished 10th, 10th and 11th in their last three seasons - since promotion in 2011, they've never been higher than seventh - Bordeaux have turned up in a major way, winning 10 of their 13 league games, their victims including Racing, La Rochelle, Toulouse and Toulon.

Add their three wins and a draw (against Edinburgh at Murrayfield) in the Challenge Cup to their record and it's a formidable form line. They know that if they put away Cockerill's team this weekend by getting a bonus point win while denying Edinburgh anything then they'll finish top of the group with a game to spare.

It was always going to be interesting to see what kind of strength Cockerill went with in this one. Edinburgh can afford to lose and still go through as one of the best runners-up by beating lowly Agen at Murrayfield next weekend. Having walloped them in France, his side should do the same in Scotland. Edinburgh's unbeaten run in the Challenge Cup has put them in a strong position regardless of what happens to them on Saturday.

Bordeaux are going all-out for the win. Edinburgh? Not quite all-out. Cockerill is hedging his bets a little. In the front row, instead Pierre Schoeman (on the bench), he's gone with Rory Sutherland, instead of hooker Stuart McInally, he's got Mike Willemse (who, to be fair, was excellent, against Bordeaux in the first match earlier in the season) and in place of WP Nel he has Simon Berghan.

His starting second-row has no Ben Toolis and no Grant Gilchrist. Sam Thomson and Lewis Carmichael are in. The bench cover in the back five is John Barclay and Luke Crosbie - two flankers. Toolis and Gilchrist, like McInally and Nel, will have their feet up.

Cockerill has massive faith in the strength of his squad, but going to Bordeaux without your biggest hitters in the front five on the field from the beginning is a sign of the coach's mindset. If he gets anything (even a losing bonus point), he'll be a happy man. "I just think you have to pick your fights carefully," he said the other day.

In this hybrid side, he's gone with a near full-strength backline and a serious back-row of Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson and Bill Mata. It's far from shabby, but it would be a big surprise if it was enough. Bordeaux have played nine matches at home this season and they've won all nine.

Edinburgh are on a nine run themselves, but if they were to win this one then it would be the pick of the lot this season. It would also set them up for a five-pointer against Agen and, with it, a home quarter-final.

A win on Saturday is a stretch. More likely is that France beats Scotland this weekend and Scotland beats France next weekend and both Bordeaux and Edinburgh progress to the last eight, where they deserve to be.