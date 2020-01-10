Premiership Rugby's new boss Darren Childs on 'watershed moment' for league

Darren Childs took over as chief executive of Premiership Rugby in September

Automatic relegation and withdrawal of titles are "absolutely a possibility" for future salary cap breaches, says Premiership Rugby's new boss.

Darren Childs acknowledged that the league is experiencing a "watershed moment" following the Saracens scandal.

The Premiership and European champions were docked 35 points and fined £5.36m for breaching the cap over the past three seasons.

But the regulations did not allow for retrospective action.

Childs, who was appointed chief executive of Premiership Rugby in September, has not ruled out major changes in light of an ongoing independent review of the rules.

"It is absolutely a possibility that for serious breaches in the future it could include things like relegation and withdrawal of titles and other things that currently the regulations don't allow us to do," he told BBC Sport.

In his first interview since taking the helm of the league, Childs added: "We have to make sure that we don't do this again or end up in this position again whether it's through ambiguity or whether it has been deliberate."

While he would not be drawn into giving updates on the review being carried out by ex-City minister Lord Myners, he insisted that he has been given an "open brief" and that nothing is off the table.

Childs, who was previously chief executive of UKTV, insisted he has not been frustrated by the salary cap dominating his first four months in the role.

Instead, he says he has "relished" the opportunity to put in place regulations that are the "global gold standard' and will "last for the next 10 years".

"I genuinely hope that the message is coming out loud and clear from Premiership Rugby that we are really serious about enforcing regulations," he said.

"In the last couple of months we have made a number of tough decisions that needed to be made, it is important to send the message that we will continue to make those where they are required.

"We have taken decisive action over breaches from prior seasons and it does genuinely feel, with what has been going on with Saracens, that this really can be seen as a watershed moment for the league. It is a very important time."