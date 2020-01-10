Ex-Wales player Richard Parks short of food in bid to set solo South Pole British record

Richard Parks made his Wales debut on tour to South Africa in 2002

Ex-Wales rugby flanker Richard Parks is running short of food while close to beating his own 29-day British record for skiing solo to the South Pole.

By the 24th day of his quest, Parks had travelled 960km of the 1,150km journey from the Hercules Inlet on the Antarctic coast to the South Pole.

Norweigan Christian Eide's world record is 24 days, 1hr 13min and Parks' British mark 29:19.24

Parks began his challenge on 17 December with 27 days worth of food.

That means he has five days to beat his own record on his fifth time in the region, but three days of supplies to sustain him.

The 42-year-old became an adventurer after being forced to retire in 2009, taking on some of the world's toughest challenges in unforgiving environments.

In recent days Parks sent a text message to his family stating: "It's deceptively tough going here - super cold and dry. So close yet so far! But I'm getting closer."

The former Pontypridd, Celtic Warriors, Dragons and Leeds Tykes player was forced into rugby retirement by a shoulder injury.

His adventures included a previous attempt to ski unassisted to the South Pole, but he had to abandon that effort because of the strain on his body and "horrific" weather conditions.

On this occasion, Parks' battles have included high winds, but conditions have generally been better.

In 2014, Parks set the British record for the same adventure, beating the previous mark by just under 10 days.