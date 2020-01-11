Rhys Carre: Saracens prop Wales doubt after red card v Ospreys

Rhys Carre left Cardiff Blues to join Saracens ahead of the 2019-20 season

Saracens prop Rhys Carre could be a doubt for the Six Nations start after being sent off against Ospreys in the Champions Cup in Swansea.

Carre was red carded after five minutes by French referee Alexandre Ruiz for a shoulder-led tackle on Ospreys full-back Dan Evans.

Ruiz adjudged Carre made contact with Evans' head or neck with no arms used.

Wales face Italy in the Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 1 February.

Saracens still won 22-15 with 14 men but Carre will now face a disciplinary hearing next week to determine whether he will receive a ban.

The 21-year-old was one of three loosehead props in Wales' 2019 World Cup squad alongside Wyn Jones and Nicky Smith with Rob Evans left out of the touring party to Japan.

Carre has won six Wales caps with his starting debut against Ireland in August 2019 followed by five World Cup replacement appearances.

Tight-head prop Tomas Francis is set to miss the whole tournament through injury with Dillon Lewis, Samson Lee, Leon Brown and the uncapped WillGriff John battling for positions.

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who was watching from the Liberty Stadium stands, names his Six Nations squad on Wednesday 15 January.