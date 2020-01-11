WRU National League & Cup results
11 January 2020
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE
QUARTER FINALS
Birchgrove 19 - 35 Glynneath
Newbridge 13 - 7 Brecon
Penallta 12 - 8 Felinfoel
Treorchy 6 - 15 Rhydyfelin
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL
QUARTER FINALS
Baglan 8 - 17 Aberaeron
Fairwater 13 - 3 Aberavon Green Stars
Penygraig 3 - 13 Abertysswg
Tumble 32 - 0 Canton
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD
QUARTER FINALS
Cardiff Saracens 13 - 23 Holyhead
Hollybush 0 - 33 Cwmgwrach
Rhigos P - P Pontardawe
South Gower 8 - 3 Bettws
DIVISION TWO EAST
Cwmbran 24 - 10 Blackwood
Hartridge 15 - 26 Abergavenny
Newport HSOB 31 - 12 Pill Harriers
Oakdale P - P Caldicot
Talywain 15 - 11 Caerleon
Ynysddu 32 - 10 Croesyceiliog
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 16 - 10 Cowbridge
Caerphilly 24 - 10 Abercwmboi
Cilfynydd 15 - 10 Llantrisant
Gilfach Goch 29 - 8 Llantwit Fardre
Llanishen 8 - 11 Aberdare
Taffs Well 7 - 28 Treharris
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Llanidloes 10 - 12 Colwyn Bay
Mold 27 - 7 Bangor
Newtown 5 - 48 Wrexham
Shotton Steel 0 - 48 Rhyl
Welshpool 17 - 10 Abergele
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 17 - 14 Builth Wells
Bridgend Sports 5 - 24 Resolven
Maesteg Celtic 22 - 16 Heol y Cyw
Pencoed 18 - 24 Morriston
Seven Sisters 0 - 24 Porthcawl
Ystradgynlais 7 - 9 Pyle
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 14 - 0 Pontarddulais
Carmarthen Athletic 32 - 10 Kidwelly
Mumbles 41 - 18 Fishguard
Nantgaredig 9 - 3 Loughor
Tenby United 18 - 16 Pontyberem
Tycroes 25 - 5 Milford Haven
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn 26 - 0 Deri
Abertillery B G 12 - 20 Llanhilleth
Blaina 36 - 7 Machen
Garndiffaith 19 - 0 Rhymney
RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 22 Usk
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 21 - 12 Pentyrch
Pontyclun 5 - 16 Penarth
St Albans 21 - 12 Cardiff Quins
Tylorstown 13 - 14 Llanharan
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Machynlleth 43 - 0 Llangefni II
Menai Bridge 31 - 10 Mold II
Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 5 Dinbych II
Ruthin II 50 - 10 Pwllheli II
Wrexham II 12 - 31 Flint
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bryncoch 25 - 16 Cwmavon
Cwmllynfell 24 - 7 Abercrave
Nantymoel 32 - 3 Cwmgors
Vardre 50 - 0 Tonmawr
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Laugharne 20 - 14 Haverfordwest
Llangwm 3 - 7 Tregaron
Neyland 10 - 19 Lampeter Town
St Clears 26 - 14 Llanybydder
St Davids 12 - 57 Pembroke Dock Quins
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Chepstow 79 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Fleur De Lys 15 - 3 Trinant
Hafodyrynys 6 - 8 Aberbargoed
New Panteg 0 - 19 New Tredegar
Newport Saracens 0 - 29 Nantyglo
St Julians HSOB 7 - 22 Whitehead
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Gwernyfed 22 - 26 Caerau Ely
Hirwaun 34 - 17 Llandaff North
Llandaff 32 - 7 Treherbert
Old Penarthians 22 - 3 Cefn Coed
Tonyrefail 20 - 15 Ynysowen
Wattstown 9 - 9 Llantwit Major
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Pontrhydyfen
Banwen 19 - 0 Glais
Briton Ferry 19 - 34 Cefn Cribwr
Crynant 5 - 19 Glyncorrwg
Maesteg 11 - 10 Neath Athletic
Penlan 0 - 48 Bryncethin
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 10 - 9 Cefneithin
Llandybie 12 - 7 Llandeilo
Llangadog 12 - 5 Betws
Penygroes 3 - 17 Furnace United
Trimsaran 66 - 0 Bynea
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Beaufort 17 - 11 Crumlin
Malpas 9 - 31 Crickhowell
West Mon 10 - 10 Rogerstone
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Abersychan 19 - 3 Old Tyleryan
Brackla 30 - 5 Whitchurch
Ferndale P - P Cwmcarn United
Girling P - P Tref y Clawdd
Markham 14 - 10 Llanrumney
Sully View 44 - 17 Tredegar
Trefil 16 - 10 Llandrindod Wells
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 15 - 10 Penybanc
Ogmore Vale 5 - 8 Tonna
Pontyates 45 - 17 Pantyffynnon
Pontycymmer 0 - 30 Fall Bay