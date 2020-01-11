Premier 15s: Quins beat Gloucester to stay top as Saracens also win

Jade Konkel scored Quins' second try at the start of the second half

Harlequins Women stayed top of the Premier 15s table following a comeback win over Gloucester-Hartpury.

Quins trailed 10-7 at half-time but two second-half tries secured a 29-17 bonus-point victory in Gloucester.

Defending champions Saracens sit second in the table with a game in hand after beating a battling Loughborough Lightning 39-31.

Sarries led 24-7 at half-time but their lead was down to three points before Mackenzie Carson's try secured the win.

Meanwhile, Bristol Bears Women thrashed bottom side Waterloo Ladies 48-0 at Shaftesbury Park.

It ended a run of four defeats for Bristol as they ran in eight tries with Phoebe Murray scoring a hat-trick.

Wasps also earned a dominant win as they ran in seven tries to beat north-east side DMP Sharks 45-7.

Worcester Warriors trailed Richmond 7-0 but came back to win 24-17 against their visitors.