WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

18 JANUARY, 2020

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 14 - 6 Ynysddu

Caerleon 20 - 12 Hartridge

Caldicot P - P Talywain

Croesyceiliog 20 - 17 Cwmbran

Newport HSOB 19 - 18 Blackwood

Pill Harriers 20 -14 Oakdale

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 32 - 21 Llanishen

Aberdare 29 - 3 Taffs Well

Cowbridge 20 - 22 Gilfach Goch

Llantrisant 32 - 31 Caerphilly

Llantwit Fardre 14 - 15 Cilfynydd

Treharris P - P Abercynon

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Abergele 29 - 10 Shotton Steel

Bangor 43 - 17 Llanidloes

Colwyn Bay 40 - 21 Welshpool

Mold 12 - 12 Wrexham

Rhyl 24 - 12 Nant Conwy II

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 28 - 0 Bridgend Sports

Heol y Cyw 8 - 20 Ystradgynlais

Morriston 14 - 22 Maesteg Celtic

Porthcawl 9 - 13 Aberavon Quins

Pyle 20 - 17 Seven Sisters

Resolven 22 - 34 Pencoed

DIVISION TWO WEST

Fishguard 22 - 31 Burry Port

Kidwelly 19 - 29 Tycroes

Loughor 10 - 25 Tenby United

Milford Haven 20 - 20 Mumbles

Pontarddulais 33 - 20 Nantgaredig

Pontyberem P - P Carmarthen Athletic

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 25 - 22 Abercarn

Deri 15 - 36 Garndiffaith

Llanhilleth 10 - 15 RTB Ebbw Vale

Machen 12 - 19 Abertillery B G

Rhymney 26 - 10 Blaina

Usk 37 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins 17 - 25 Penygraig

CR Cymry Caerdydd 16 - 22 Canton

Fairwater P - P Tylorstown

Llanharan 14 - 25 St Albans

Penarth 20 - 19 Old Illtydians

Pentyrch 12 - 20 Pontyclun

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II P - P Holyhead

Flint 10 - 19 Menai Bridge

Llangefni II 33 - 5 Rhosllanerchrugog

Mold II 12 - 27 Ruthin II

Pwllheli II 0 - 7 Machynlleth

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 27 - 7 Swansea Uplands

Abercrave 29 - 17 Taibach

Baglan 34 - 12 Bryncoch

Cwmavon 11 - 40 Vardre

Cwmgors P - P Cwmllynfell

Tonmawr 0 - 66 Nantymoel

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Cardigan 13 - 17 St Clears

Haverfordwest 23 - 21 Aberaeron

Lampeter Town 52 - 0 Llangwm

Llanybydder 19 - 7 Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 10 - 20 Laugharne

Tregaron 24 - 0 St Davids

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed P - P New Panteg

Blackwood Stars P - P St Julians HSOB

Nantyglo 29 - 12 Chepstow

New Tredegar v Fleur De Lys

Trinant 33 - 7 Newport Saracens

Whitehead 36 - 19 Hafodyrynys

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 19 - 27 Llandaff

Cefn Coed 12 - 15 Tonyrefail

Llandaff North 7 - 5 Old Penarthians

Llantwit Major 15 - 12 Gwernyfed

Treherbert 34 - 14 Hirwaun

Ynysowen 7 - 8 Wattstown

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Bryncethin P - P Alltwen

Cefn Cribwr 57 - 12 Penlan

Glais 10 - 23 Maesteg

Glyncorrwg 27 - 22 Briton Ferry

Neath Athletic 31 - 26 Crynant

Pontrhydyfen 10 - 33 Banwen

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Betws 8 - 13 Llandybie

Cefneithin 34 - 21 Llangadog

Furnace United 13 - 27 Amman United

Llandeilo 22 - 14 Trimsaran

New Dock Stars 20 - 19 Penygroes

Tumble 70 - 7 Bynea

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Brynithel 31 - 10 West Mon

Crickhowell 30 - 22 Hollybush

Pontllanfraith 20 - 12 Malpas

Rogerstone P - P Beaufort

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals 8 - 38 Ferndale

Cwmcarn United 6 - 17 Girling

Llandrindod Wells 14 - 10 Markham

Llanrumney P - P Brackla

Old Tyleryan 24 - 21 Trefil

Sully View 15 - 5 Forgeside

Tredegar 22 - 16 Abersychan

Whitchurch 17 - 21Tref y Clawdd

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 29 - 15 Ogmore Vale

Fall Bay 41 - 12 Pontyates

Pantyffynnon 0 - 38 Cwmgwrach

South Gower 40 - 10 Pontycymmer

Tonna 26 - 12 Penybanc

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD

QUARTER FINAL

Rhigos 20 - 18 Pontardawe

