WRU National League results
18 JANUARY, 2020
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 14 - 6 Ynysddu
Caerleon 20 - 12 Hartridge
Caldicot P - P Talywain
Croesyceiliog 20 - 17 Cwmbran
Newport HSOB 19 - 18 Blackwood
Pill Harriers 20 -14 Oakdale
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 32 - 21 Llanishen
Aberdare 29 - 3 Taffs Well
Cowbridge 20 - 22 Gilfach Goch
Llantrisant 32 - 31 Caerphilly
Llantwit Fardre 14 - 15 Cilfynydd
Treharris P - P Abercynon
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Abergele 29 - 10 Shotton Steel
Bangor 43 - 17 Llanidloes
Colwyn Bay 40 - 21 Welshpool
Mold 12 - 12 Wrexham
Rhyl 24 - 12 Nant Conwy II
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 28 - 0 Bridgend Sports
Heol y Cyw 8 - 20 Ystradgynlais
Morriston 14 - 22 Maesteg Celtic
Porthcawl 9 - 13 Aberavon Quins
Pyle 20 - 17 Seven Sisters
Resolven 22 - 34 Pencoed
DIVISION TWO WEST
Fishguard 22 - 31 Burry Port
Kidwelly 19 - 29 Tycroes
Loughor 10 - 25 Tenby United
Milford Haven 20 - 20 Mumbles
Pontarddulais 33 - 20 Nantgaredig
Pontyberem P - P Carmarthen Athletic
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 25 - 22 Abercarn
Deri 15 - 36 Garndiffaith
Llanhilleth 10 - 15 RTB Ebbw Vale
Machen 12 - 19 Abertillery B G
Rhymney 26 - 10 Blaina
Usk 37 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins 17 - 25 Penygraig
CR Cymry Caerdydd 16 - 22 Canton
Fairwater P - P Tylorstown
Llanharan 14 - 25 St Albans
Penarth 20 - 19 Old Illtydians
Pentyrch 12 - 20 Pontyclun
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II P - P Holyhead
Flint 10 - 19 Menai Bridge
Llangefni II 33 - 5 Rhosllanerchrugog
Mold II 12 - 27 Ruthin II
Pwllheli II 0 - 7 Machynlleth
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 27 - 7 Swansea Uplands
Abercrave 29 - 17 Taibach
Baglan 34 - 12 Bryncoch
Cwmavon 11 - 40 Vardre
Cwmgors P - P Cwmllynfell
Tonmawr 0 - 66 Nantymoel
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Cardigan 13 - 17 St Clears
Haverfordwest 23 - 21 Aberaeron
Lampeter Town 52 - 0 Llangwm
Llanybydder 19 - 7 Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 10 - 20 Laugharne
Tregaron 24 - 0 St Davids
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed P - P New Panteg
Blackwood Stars P - P St Julians HSOB
Nantyglo 29 - 12 Chepstow
New Tredegar v Fleur De Lys
Trinant 33 - 7 Newport Saracens
Whitehead 36 - 19 Hafodyrynys
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 19 - 27 Llandaff
Cefn Coed 12 - 15 Tonyrefail
Llandaff North 7 - 5 Old Penarthians
Llantwit Major 15 - 12 Gwernyfed
Treherbert 34 - 14 Hirwaun
Ynysowen 7 - 8 Wattstown
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Bryncethin P - P Alltwen
Cefn Cribwr 57 - 12 Penlan
Glais 10 - 23 Maesteg
Glyncorrwg 27 - 22 Briton Ferry
Neath Athletic 31 - 26 Crynant
Pontrhydyfen 10 - 33 Banwen
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Betws 8 - 13 Llandybie
Cefneithin 34 - 21 Llangadog
Furnace United 13 - 27 Amman United
Llandeilo 22 - 14 Trimsaran
New Dock Stars 20 - 19 Penygroes
Tumble 70 - 7 Bynea
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Brynithel 31 - 10 West Mon
Crickhowell 30 - 22 Hollybush
Pontllanfraith 20 - 12 Malpas
Rogerstone P - P Beaufort
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals 8 - 38 Ferndale
Cwmcarn United 6 - 17 Girling
Llandrindod Wells 14 - 10 Markham
Llanrumney P - P Brackla
Old Tyleryan 24 - 21 Trefil
Sully View 15 - 5 Forgeside
Tredegar 22 - 16 Abersychan
Whitchurch 17 - 21Tref y Clawdd
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 29 - 15 Ogmore Vale
Fall Bay 41 - 12 Pontyates
Pantyffynnon 0 - 38 Cwmgwrach
South Gower 40 - 10 Pontycymmer
Tonna 26 - 12 Penybanc
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD
QUARTER FINAL
Rhigos 20 - 18 Pontardawe