Heineken European Champions Cup: Six-try Leinster ease past Lyon

Dave Kearney scored two tries for Leinster

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool One Leinster (21) 42 Tries: D Kearney 2, van der Flier, Deegan, Cronin, Porter Cons: Byrne (5), Frawley Lyon (14) 14 Tries: Bruni, Roodt Cons: Pelissie (2)

Leinster maintained their perfect European Champions Cup record with a 42-14 victory over Lyon in Pool One.

Dave Kearney scored twice and Josh van der Flier crossed in the first-half for the hosts, who had four tries disallowed.

Virgile Bruni and Hendrik Roodt touched down for the visitors, but Max Deegan wrapped up the bonus-point for Leinster.

Late scores from Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter completed the rout.

Leinster thought they had scored after 44 seconds when Luke McGrath got on the end of Kearney's kick through, but after consulting with the television match official (TMO), referee Ben Whitehouse adjudged the scrum-half was in front of the kick.

Two minutes later the hosts had crossed again in similar circumstances, with James Lowe knocking on from Kearney's chip before Garry Ringrose pounced on the loose ball.

Some quick-thinking by Ross Byrne got Leo Cullen's men on the board, with the fly-half's cross-field kick collected by Lowe, who teed up Kearney for the simple job of touching down.

Luke McGrath had a try ruled out after 44 seconds, with the TMO ruling out another three efforts in a dominant Leinster display

Flanker Van der Flier powered his way over four minutes later after latching on to McGrath's offload, before Virgile Bruni intercepted to grab Lyon's first score, sprinting unchallenged to touch down.

Home captain Scott Fardy thought he had grabbed another try, but for the third time it was chalked off after Whitehouse consulted with TMO Ian Davies.

However, that was soon forgotten as Kearney touched down for his second try after finding space in the corner, with Byrne adding the extras.

The French outfit refused to go away and Roodt scored Lyon's second try to give the Top 14 men hope just before the interval.

Normal service resumed after the restart, with Leinster camped on the visiting line for the opening 10 minutes, which included another disallowed try for Van der Flier, before Felix Lambey was sent to the sin bin after several infringements.

Leinster, who had already qualified for the last eight, finally got their bonus-point score when Deegan crashed over on 53 minutes, before Cronin added a fifth after Xavier Mignot was carded.

Porter burrowed his way over the Lyon line with nine minutes remaining as Leinster cruised to victory, making it five wins from their opening five games in Pool One.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; J Byrne, McGrath; Healy, Tracy, Furlong, Toner, Fardy (capt), Ruddock, Van der Flier, Deegan.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Porter, Molony, Doris, Gibson-Park, Frawley, Kearney.

Lyon: Arnold; Mignot, Dumortier, Regard (capt), Nakaitaci; Buttin, Pélissié; Kaabèche, Alkhazashvili, Kodela, Rolland, Roodt, Geraci, Oosthuizen, Bruni.

Replacements: Maurouard, Chaume, Yaméogo, Halaifonua, Lambey, Hidalgo-Clyne, Moura, Tuisova.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WAL) Assistants: Gwyn Morris, Mike English (WAL) TMO: Ian Davies (WAL)