European Challenge Cup: Dragons hopes boosted by Scarlets loss

Dean Ryan was appointed Dragons director of rugby in May 2019

Dragons are set to benefit from Scarlets' defeat against Toulon in the race for European Challenge Cup qualification.

Dean Ryan's side were beaten 42-14 by Castres on Saturday but Scarlets' loss later in the day boosted their hopes.

They will now reach the last eight with a bonus-point home victory over Russian side Enisei-STM on Friday.

"We know we've got things in our control with qualification," said director of rugby Ryan.

"Where we end up depends on other results but it'll be an exciting weekend."

Dragons fell behind Castres in the group after losing 42-14 in the south of France, but will go through with a maximum on Friday and could still win the group if Castres do not collect at least two points in Worcester.

They are likely to face an away quarter-final on the first weekend of April regardless of whether they finish first or second in the group.

"It probably allows us to look at selection (against Enisei) slightly differently as it's been a tough period over the derbies and we've got a few injuries," Ryan told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm still trying to work out what it (the quarter-final) might be, but we've got to be careful since rugby can throw some strange things up.

"We've got to win a game and then see what happens after that."

Dragons collected maximum points from their trip to Russia earlier in the group despite fielding a partly second-string side.