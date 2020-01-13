Six Nations: Coach Rowland Phillips remains absent from women's role

Rowland Phillips and daughter Carys who has won 51 caps for Wales

Coach Rowland Phillips remains absent from Wales women's rugby squad as they prepare for the Six Nations.

Phillips missed all five autumn matches in 2019 when the Welsh Rugby Union announced he was "taking time away."

In his continued - and unexplained - absence Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt have selected a squad of 33 for the upcoming campaign.

Phillips' daughter and ex-captain Carys Phillips and Sioned Harries, who each have over 50 caps, are both absent.

Siwan Lillicrap, who succeeded Carys Phillips in the autumn, continues as skipper.

The squad contains one uncapped player, Scarlets prop Ruth Lewis, and 11 players who made their Wales debuts during the autumn series.

Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones and Alisha Butchers return to the squad along with Hannah Bluck and Lleucu George.

Forwards: Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Abbie Fleming, Cerys Hale, Lleucu George, Cara Hope, Natalia John, Manon Johnes, Kelsey Jones, Molly Kelly, Sarah Lawrence, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap, Robyn Lock, Gwenllian Pyrs

Backs: Keira Bevan, Hannah Bluck, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Courtney Keight, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Lisa Neumann, Kayleigh Powell, Paige Randall, Lauren Smyth, Elinor Snowsill, Niamh Terry, Megan Webb, Robyn Wilkins