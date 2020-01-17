Challenge Cup: Pau v Leicester Tigers

England centre Manu Tuilagi has missed Leicester's past three games with a groin injury

European Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Manu Tuilagi returns from injury and will captain Leicester Tigers in their final European Challenge Cup Pool Five match at French side Pau.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy makes 10 changes from the win against Cardiff Blues as he looks to secure a home quarter-final tie.

Harry Simmons is given a first start of the season at scrum-half.

Tatafu Polota-Nau, Will Spencer, Ifereimi Boladau and Sione Kalamafoni all come into the forward pack.

Jonah Holmes, who was this week named in the Wales squad for the Six Nations, is set to return from injury from the bench.

Leicester are guaranteed to finish top of the pool, having won all five of their games so far, including a 41-20 victory over Pau when the two sides met in November.

Pau: Smith; Pinto, Fumat, Votu, Septar; Hastoy, Daubagna (capt); Moise, Barka, Leffler, Pesenti, Marchois, Tagitagivalu, Erbani, Habel-Kuffner.

Replacements: Lespiaucq-Brettes, Odishvili, Poulain, Ramsay, Whitelock, Marques, Taylor, Malie,

Leicester: Worth; Thompstone, Tuilagi (capt), Reid, Hughes; Hardwick, Simmons; Gigena, Polota-Nau, Heyes, Batley, Spencer, Wells, Boladau, Kalafamoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Bateman, Cole, Lewis, Taufua, White,Costelow, Holmes.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales).

