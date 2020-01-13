Kyle Moyle: Cornish Pirates winger returns after 11 months out in Yorkshire Carnegie win

Kyle Moyle had not started a game since being injured in a Championship Cup tie at Ealing in February last year

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle has welcomed the return of winger Kyle Moyle in the 52-0 demolition of Yorkshire Carnegie

The 26-year-old made his first start in almost a year after being hurt in a Championship Cup tie last February.

"He was outstanding, it looks like he's never been away," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall after the victory.

"He was getting a bit too hungry looking for it everywhere as there was lot of space out there."

Moyle, who scored 11 tries before being hurt last season, played almost an hour at full-back.

Cattle added: "It's good to get him through, so that's him now pretty much in the mix, staring 60 minutes today, 40 minutes the game before, so it's good to have him back."

The Pirates ran in eight tries as they consolidated second place in the Championship against a Yorkshire side who are 11 points adrift at the bottom of the table with just one losing bonus point all season.

"In this league January and February is the deciding factor as you have to change the style of your game and branch back to the brand you want to play in good conditions," Cattle added.

"These next couple of months are going to give us a good indication of where we're going to finish, so we've put a lot of emphasis on that in training, a lot of internal pressure on us as a squad because we want to do well, and we want to keep pushing."