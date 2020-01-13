Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester extend contract of Wales Under-18 wing

Louis Rees-Zammit has scored five tries in four Premiership appearances this season

Gloucester's Wales Under-18 wing Louis Rees-Zammit has signed a first senior deal, extending his stay at the club.

The 18-year-old starred as the Cherry and Whites claimed a bonus-point victory over French side Montpellier in the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

Enjoying a breakthrough campaign, 6ft 3in Rees-Zammit has scored nine tries in all competitions this season.

As the contract is his first senior deal, he remains eligible for selection for Wales, despite playing in England.

"I am delighted that my contract at Gloucester has been further extended to a senior squad long-term contract," Rees-Zammit told the club website.

"My dream is to represent Wales at an international level, and I just want to keep working hard to achieve this goal, along with helping Gloucester reach our ambitions for success."

The Cherry and Whites have not specified the length of Rees-Zammit's "long-term" deal.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys added: "Louis has had an amazing start to his professional rugby career at Gloucester.

"Not many 18-year-old academy players get an opportunity to play regularly in the Premiership and Champions Cup, but Louis has taken his chance.

"Louis has a very exciting future ahead of him and if he continues to work hard at his game, he will achieve success at club level and ultimately at international level with Wales."