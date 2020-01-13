Jersey Reds play 'Get Out of Jail' card in late 10-9 Hartpury win

Antonio Harris has scored eight tries in his last seven games for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side "got out of jail" as they edged a tense 10-9 win at Hartpury.

Janco Venter's fourth-minute try put the Reds ahead, but three Josh Bragman penalties put the hosts in front before Antonio Harris' try in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

"Out of the two moments we had in their 22 we were able to come away with a winning score," Biljon said.

"We played our 'Get Out of Jail' card today."

The win sees Jersey remain fourth in the Championship, separated from third-placed Ealing by points difference.

They are four points behind second-placed Cornish Pirates, who they play next week, and 12 off runaway leaders Newcastle Falcons.

"It was tense," added Biljon. "In the first half there was probably a little bit more opportunity for us to score, but you've got to give Hartpury a lot of credit, they held us out.

"But a real positive for us was that we know when the big moments arrive, with a minute to go in the game, that we can take scores."