Henry Purdy: Bristol Bears sign former Gloucester back on short-term loan

Henry Purdy has also played for Otago in New Zealand's Mitre Cup since leaving Gloucester

Bristol Bears have signed former Gloucester utility back Henry Purdy in a short-term loan deal.

The 25-year-old joins from Championship club Coventry, having left Gloucester at the end of last season after scoring 16 tries in 49 Premiership appearances.

"We're light in the centre position, so it's good to be able to bring somebody of Henry's quality in," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said.

Purdy started Coventry's last match, a 19-17 defeat at Ampthill on Saturday.