Ospreys: Wales duo in contention for Munster trip

Alun Wyn Jones (left) was replaced by Justin Tipuric as Ospreys captain

European Champions Cup Pool 4 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Report BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

Ospreys say Wales duo Justin Tipuric and Scott Williams are in contention for their final Champions Cup game against Munster.

The pair missed the 22-15 European defeat by Saracens but will be considered for selection in Ireland.

Ospreys are also set to play Wales pair Alun Wyn Jones and George North in the region's final game before the Six Nations starts on 1 February.

The region have lost 14 out of 15 games this season in all competitions.

Ospreys captain Tipuric and centre Williams both picked up their injuries in the defeat by Dragons on 4 January.

"They were nothing serious, just one or two week injuries," said Ospreys back coach Matt Sherratt.

Lock Jones made his first Ospreys appearance of the season against Saracens in a 63-minute display while North has only played two games since returning from the World Cup.

Sherratt believes Jones and North will benefit from regional game time.

"They will definitely be in our minds to be involved," said Sherratt.

"Our priority is getting a performance for Ospreys and the Six Nations can run off the back of that. So everyone in the squad who is fit and healthy is up for selection."

George North has started four of his 91 Tests for Wales at centre

North started at 13 against Saracens because of an Ospreys injury crisis that included Scott Williams, Kieran Williams, Owen Watkin and Cory Allen.

Wales are looking at options to fill the 13 jersey in the Six Nations opening games against Italy and Ireland.

Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo have been ruled out of the tournament and Watkin misses the first couple of games.

Scott Williams and Steffan Hughes are specialist options open to Wales coach Wayne Pivac with wings North, Owen Lane and Josh Adams all all being touted as midfield options.

"He (George) is an option at centre. First and foremost I think he is a winger and it was a genuine selection because we had four centres injured," said Sherratt.

"It was a chance to get George a little closer to the ball and I think he went okay. He is not going to be as comfortable as he could be in the centre because it is new to him but it what was right for us on the weekend."

The region have not won since mid October and have lost their last 12 games including all five European games.

"I think the morale has been pretty good considering what we have had to face this season," added Sherratt.