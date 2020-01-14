Scottish Rugby: Large increase in top executive salaries revealed

Mark Dodson has been Scottish Rugby's chief executive since September 2011

Scottish Rugby's highest earner more than doubled their money for the year up to 31 May 2019 compared to the previous 12 months.

The group's accounts showed their "highest paid director" had received £933,000 in salary and benefits.

That's an increase of £478,000 on the 2018 figure.

There have been widespread increases across the board, with the total paid to all company directors jumping from £1.13m to £2.246m.

The executives on the Scottish Rugby board are chief executive Mark Dodson, chief operating officer Dominic McKay, finance director Andrew Healey and general counsel Robert Howat.

Released figures refer to a 'Long Term Incentive Plan' to "attract, retain and incentivise participating employees over longer term periods and achieve alignment with the organisation's medium and long term strategic initiatives and targets".

The accounts come following a disappointing year for Scotland's national team on the field, with Gregor Townsend's side failing to make it out of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup for only the second time in the competition's history.

They will also be hoping for an improved performance in the 2020 Six Nations, having finished fifth last year, with just one victory.

Turnover for the year was £61m, up from £57.2m, but profit before tax dropped to £308,000 from £1.8m.

BBC Scotland has approached the SRU for comment.