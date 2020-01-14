Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan and Harri Millard out for season

Matthew Morgan has won five caps for Wales

Cardiff Blues could be without full-back Matthew Morgan and centre Harri Millard for the rest of the season.

Blues have confirmed Morgan suffered a traumatic ankle injury during the European Challenge Cup defeat at Leicester.

Morgan is set for surgery on Wednesday and is likely to be out of action for up to six months.

Millard dislocated a shoulder in the same game and will see a specialist this week.

The 23-year-old is also expected to be sidelined for between four and six months.

Hallam Amos, who missed the defeat at Welford Road because of an ankle ligament injury will be available for the game against Connacht.