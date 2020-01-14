Hallam Amos: Blues and Wales back to miss start of Six Nations

Hallam Amos scored a try for Wales in the World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand

Hallam Amos is set to miss the start of the Six Nations with Cardiff Blues saying he is out until 15 February.

The Wales back injured ankle ligaments in training ahead of the European Challenge Cup defeat at Leicester.

Blues say he will be available for the match against Connacht in the Pro14, ruling him out of Wales' Six Nations games against Italy and Ireland.

The region could be without full-back Matthew Morgan and centre Harri Millard for the rest of the season.

Morgan suffered a traumatic ankle injury against Leicester and will have surgery on Wednesday and is likely to be out of action for up to six months.

Millard dislocated a shoulder in the same game and will see a specialist this week.

The 23-year-old is also expected to be sidelined for between four and six months.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac names his Six Nations squad on 15 January and has an injury crisis at outside centre with Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo both ruled out of the tournament and Owen Watkin set to miss the opening two matches at least.

The 21-times capped Amos normally plays full-back or wing, but his versatility means he can cover centre as well.

He made two appearances for Wales during the 2019 World Cup, on the wing against Uruguay and at full-back against New Zealand.