Six Nations: Johnny Sexton to captain Ireland as Andy Farrell's reign begins

Sexton (right), Ireland's second highest points scorer of all time, succeeds Rory Best as Ireland captain

Johnny Sexton will succeed Rory Best as Ireland captain after being chosen to lead Andy Farrell's first squad.

The Leinster fly-half is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations having picked up a knee injury last month but is still named in the 35-man squad.

Ulster backs John Cooney and Billy Burns have been rewarded for their impressive form, but Stuart McCloskey misses out.

Lock Devin Toner is also included after his Rugby World Cup squad omission.

Sexton, 34, captained Ireland from the start for the first time against Russia at the World Cup, but has long since held a leadership role within the squad.

With 88 international caps, prop Cian Healy (95) is the only player in the squad to have made more appearances than the new skipper.

With Joey Carbery's injury and Jack Carty's exclusion, Ross Byrne and Burns, uncapped at international level, will jostle for the back-up fly-half spot and could find themselves starting against Scotland on 1 February if Sexton is unable to prove his fitness.

Another big call facing Farrell is at scrum-half, where Cooney's scintillating form number nine could see him challenge the established Conor Murray for the starting place.

Half-back duo Billy Burns and John Cooney have been in fine form for Ulster this season

Having failed to cement himself in former head coach Joe Schmidt's plans, the squad announcement brings more disappointment for centre McCloskey, who was hopeful of a call-up following some impressive club form.

Jacob Stockdale will compete for a starting berth on the wings Munster duo Andrew Conway and Keith Earls which Jordan Larmour and Will Addison, both enjoying strong seasons for their provinces, are the contenders for the full-back jersey in the absence of Rob Kearney.

Kearney, 33, was omitted from Farrell's pre-Christmas training squad, however brother Dave does make it having scored nine tries for Leinster this season.

Along with Rob Kearney, Jordi Murphy, Sean Cronin, Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion have also failed to make the cut, while John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are absent.

More to follow.

Ireland's Six Nations squad:

Hooker: Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht)

Prop: Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Jack McGrath (Ulster)

Lock: James Ryan (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht)

Backrow: Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Jack O'Donoghue (Munster)

Scrum-half: Conor Murray (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Fly-half: Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Billy Burns (Ulster)

Centre: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Chris Farrell (Munster)

Wing: Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Dave Kearney (Leinster)

Full-back: Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Will Addison (Ulster)