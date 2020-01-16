Jamie Roberts: Wales centre leaves Bath to join Stormers

Jamie Roberts made his Wales international debut in 2008

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has left Bath with immediate effect to join Super Rugby side Stormers.

Roberts was in his second season with Bath after joining from Harlequins, but will leave the Gallagher Premiership club to join the South African side, based in Cape Town.

The 33-year-old won the last of his 94 Wales caps in November 2017 against New Zealand.

Roberts also played three Tests on two British and Irish Lions tours.

Bath have signed Fiji centre Josh Matavesi from Newcastle Falcons to help plug the gap created by Roberts' departure.

Stormers say Roberts will also act as a mentor and has joined the side through the financial support of a corporate partner.

"While I am looking forward to wearing the shirt, my key drive is to perform on the pitch, win week, in week out and to help to drive success," said Roberts.

"[I have] toured South Africa with my school, sevens, club and Wales national team, then played in the 2009 British and Irish Lions series as a young player, which was a highlight in my career.

"It has long been a goal of mine to play in the southern hemisphere and I can not think of a better place to do so.

"This will also be a fantastic opportunity for me to help impart some knowledge and insight to the many talented youngsters that we have here."

The centre was named Lions man-of-the-series in South Africa in 2009 and scored a try in the victorious series decider against Australia in Sydney four years later.

Roberts had hoped to be selected by new Wales coach Wayne Pivac, but was not named in the 38-man squad for the 2020 Six Nations.

Stormers open their Super Rugby campaign on 1 February with a home match against Hurricanes. The South African side are captained by Springbok World Cup winning skipper Siya Kolisi.