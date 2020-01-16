Alex Dombrandt: Harlequins back row extends contract with club

Alex Dombrandt was named man of the match in Harlequins' European Champions Cup win at Bath

Harlequins back row Alex Dombrandt has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 tries in 37 appearances since joining Quins at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Dombrandt capped off a breakthrough first campaign in senior rugby by being named Harlequins supporters' and players' player of the year.

"I'm really excited to have committed my future to Quins, a club I have loved as both a fan and a player," he said.

A former Wales under-20 international, Dombrandt had been linked with a potential move away from The Stoop and is expected to be named in England's Six Nations squad next week.

He scored two tries for England against the Barbarians in their non-cap international in June at Twickenham, alongside club-mates Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant.

Dombrandt remained a part of Eddie Jones' training squads after that and was involved in training camps before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.