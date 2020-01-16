Adam Beard: Wales lock signs new Ospreys deal

Adam Beard made his Wales debut against Samoa in Apia in June, 2017

Wales lock Adam Beard has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at Ospreys until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 6ft 8in, 24-year-old is the latest to commit his future to the Swansea-based region.

Wales Six Nations squad member Beard is a product of Ospreys' academy and has made 20 Test appearances.

Beard made his Ospreys debut against Glasgow in January, 2016 in what was then the Pro12.

His new deal follows Wales centre Owen Watkin's decision to remain at Ospreys, who have won only once this season.

Beard said: "Signing for the region shows how much it means to me and how we all want to stay around and make this region great again.

"There have been tough times, but I am sure there is light at the end of the tunnel and there is a lot of young talent in this squad and, with the experienced guys we have here, I am sure we can do something special.

"The Ospreys gave me all those chances many years ago, and without the Ospreys I wouldn't have had the chance to play international rugby so I know how lucky I have been in that sense."

Beard has made 68 Ospreys appearances while competing with Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and Bradley Davies, who has also captained Wales but has been overlooked for the 2020 Six Nations.

