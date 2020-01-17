Harlequins: Prop Will Collier signs new contract
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins prop Will Collier has renewed his contract with the Premiership club.
The length of the 28-year-old's new deal has not been disclosed, but will see him extend his time at The Stoop into an 11th season.
Tight-head Collier has made 164 appearances for Harlequins since his senior debut in 2011.
"It was an easy decision to stay at the club I've supported since I was a kid, it means so much to me," he said.
Collier follows team-mates Joe Marler and Alex Dombrant in committing his future to Quins.