Harlequins: Prop Will Collier signs new contract

Harlequins prop Will Collier
Will Collier played two Tests for England against Argentina in June 2017

Harlequins prop Will Collier has renewed his contract with the Premiership club.

The length of the 28-year-old's new deal has not been disclosed, but will see him extend his time at The Stoop into an 11th season.

Tight-head Collier has made 164 appearances for Harlequins since his senior debut in 2011.

"It was an easy decision to stay at the club I've supported since I was a kid, it means so much to me," he said.

Collier follows team-mates Joe Marler and Alex Dombrant in committing his future to Quins.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured