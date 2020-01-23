Six Nations 2020: BBC coverage details for TV, radio and BBC Sport website
-
|Guinness Six Nations
|Dates: 1 February-14 March
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs and online; listen to match commentaries, shows and podcasts on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; follow text coverage on the BBC Sport website and mobile app; further coverage available in Wales, Scotland and Ireland.
Injured Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies joins the BBC TV team for the 2020 Six Nations Championship.
England's former captain Dylan Hartley and ex-Australia coach Michael Cheika are also among the new names to join the BBC's line-up, which once again features Martin Johnson, Paul O'Connell, John Barclay, Brian Moore, Jeremy Guscott, Andy Nicol and Chris Paterson.
BBC One will show live coverage of eight matches from the men's competition on BBC TV, iPlayer, radio, online and mobile app.
The Women's Six Nations also returns with selected games available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport's digital platforms. Viewers will also be able to watch the highlights every Sunday night on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website and app, while there will be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle.
BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra will broadcast every home nations' men's game. Live commentary of every England women's game will be broadcast on 5 Live Sports Extra or online, with highlights on the BBC Sport website.
You can also download the Rugby Union Weekly podcast from the BBC Sounds app as former England winger Ugo Monye and rugby correspondent Chris Jones debate the biggest talking points with special guests.
And this year there will also be a new Women's Six Nations podcast every Wednesday covering all the news and views from their tournament.
The BBC Sport website will also have live text commentaries of every men's match and selected matches from the women's competition in addition to reports, features and pundit columns.
There will also be comprehensive coverage across BBC Wales, BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland.
BBC coverage details
All times are GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Details of Women's Six Nations live streaming and radio commentaries will appear here when confirmed.
Thursday, 30 January
Preview
20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 1 February
Preview
13:15-13:45 - BBC One
Live
Wales v Italy - Men's Six Nations
13:45-16:30 - BBC One
14:00-16:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Ireland v Scotland - Men's Six Nations
16:15-18:45 -BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday, 2 February
Live
France v England - Women's Six Nations
12:30-14:30 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
France v England - Men's Six Nations
14:05-17:15 - BBC One
14:45-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Highlights - Women's Six Nations
00:00-00:30 - BBC Two
Thursday, 6 February
Preview
20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 8 February
Live
Ireland v Wales - Men's Six Nations
14:15-16:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Scotland v England - Men's Six Nations
16:00-19:15 - BBC One (Forum, 19:10-19:30, BBC Red Button)
16:15-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday, 9 February
Live
Scotland v England - Women's Six Nations
12:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
France v Italy - Men's Six Nations
14:30-17:15 - BBC One
Highlights - Women's Six Nations
23:45-00:15 - BBC Two
Thursday, 20 February
Preview
Time TBC - Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 22 February
Live
Wales v France - Men's Six Nations
16:00-19:10 - BBC One (Forum, 19:05-19:30, BBC Red Button)
Sunday, 23 February
Live
England v Ireland - Men's Six Nations
15:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Highlights - Women's Six Nations
00:00-00:30 - BBC Two
Thursday, 5 March
Preview
Time TBC - Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 7 March
England v Wales - Men's Six Nations
16:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday, 8 March
Live
Scotland France - Men's Six Nations
14:05-17:15 - BBC One (Forum, 17:10-17:30, BBC Red Button)
Thursday, 12 March
Preview
Time TBC - Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 14 March
Live
Wales v Scotland - Men's Six Nations
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
Italy v England - Men's Six Nations
16:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live
France v Ireland - Men's Six Nations
19:25-22:05 - BBC One (Forum, 22:05-22:25, BBC Red Button)
Sunday, 15 March
Live
Women's Six Nations coverage TBC
Catch-up
National and regional variations
All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.