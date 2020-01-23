Six Nations 2020: BBC coverage details for TV, radio and BBC Sport website

Wales celebrated a third Grand Slam in 11 years with victory over Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations

Injured Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies joins the BBC TV team for the 2020 Six Nations Championship.

England's former captain Dylan Hartley and ex-Australia coach Michael Cheika are also among the new names to join the BBC's line-up, which once again features Martin Johnson, Paul O'Connell, John Barclay, Brian Moore, Jeremy Guscott, Andy Nicol and Chris Paterson.

BBC One will show live coverage of eight matches from the men's competition on BBC TV, iPlayer, radio, online and mobile app.

The Women's Six Nations also returns with selected games available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport's digital platforms. Viewers will also be able to watch the highlights every Sunday night on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website and app, while there will be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle.

BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra will broadcast every home nations' men's game. Live commentary of every England women's game will be broadcast on 5 Live Sports Extra or online, with highlights on the BBC Sport website.

You can also download the Rugby Union Weekly podcast from the BBC Sounds app as former England winger Ugo Monye and rugby correspondent Chris Jones debate the biggest talking points with special guests.

And this year there will also be a new Women's Six Nations podcast every Wednesday covering all the news and views from their tournament.

The BBC Sport website will also have live text commentaries of every men's match and selected matches from the women's competition in addition to reports, features and pundit columns.

There will also be comprehensive coverage across BBC Wales, BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland.

Thursday, 30 January

Preview

20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 1 February

Preview

13:15-13:45 - BBC One

Live

Wales v Italy - Men's Six Nations

13:45-16:30 - BBC One

14:00-16:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Ireland v Scotland - Men's Six Nations

16:15-18:45 -BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Sunday, 2 February

Live

France v England - Women's Six Nations

12:30-14:30 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

France v England - Men's Six Nations

14:05-17:15 - BBC One

14:45-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Highlights - Women's Six Nations

00:00-00:30 - BBC Two

Thursday, 6 February

Preview

20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 8 February

Live

Ireland v Wales - Men's Six Nations

14:15-16:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Scotland v England - Men's Six Nations

16:00-19:15 - BBC One (Forum, 19:10-19:30, BBC Red Button)

16:15-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 9 February

Live

Scotland v England - Women's Six Nations

12:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

France v Italy - Men's Six Nations

14:30-17:15 - BBC One

Highlights - Women's Six Nations

23:45-00:15 - BBC Two

Thursday, 20 February

Preview

Time TBC - Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 22 February

Live

Wales v France - Men's Six Nations

16:00-19:10 - BBC One (Forum, 19:05-19:30, BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 23 February

Live

England v Ireland - Men's Six Nations

15:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Highlights - Women's Six Nations

00:00-00:30 - BBC Two

Thursday, 5 March

Preview

Time TBC - Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 7 March

England v Wales - Men's Six Nations

16:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 8 March

Live

Scotland France - Men's Six Nations

14:05-17:15 - BBC One (Forum, 17:10-17:30, BBC Red Button)

Thursday, 12 March

Preview

Time TBC - Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 14 March

Live

Wales v Scotland - Men's Six Nations

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

Italy v England - Men's Six Nations

16:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

France v Ireland - Men's Six Nations

19:25-22:05 - BBC One (Forum, 22:05-22:25, BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 15 March

Live

Women's Six Nations coverage TBC

