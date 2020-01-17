Champions Cup: Munster v Ospreys (Sun)

Alun Wyn Jones (left) was replaced by Justin Tipuric as Ospreys captain

European Champions Cup Pool 4 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Report BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

Calvin Nash makes his European Champions Cup debut as Munster host Ospreys in Limerick on Sunday.

Nash takes over from knee-injury victim Keith Earls on the right wing for the hosts, who retain faint hopes of a quarter-final place.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric and centre Scott Williams return as winless Ospreys bow out of the tournament.

George North continues at outside centre while Ospreys also include Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

There is no place for scrum-half Aled Davies, who was omitted from Wales' Six Nations squad as Rhys Webb, who is returning to Ospreys, was recalled.

Munster, who need a minor miracle to make the quarter-finals, also bring in lock Fineen Wycherley for his first tournament start.

He partners Billy Holland, who makes his 225th Munster appearance for hosts who are hoping other results go their way over the weekend.

Ospreys have lost 14 out of 15 games this season in all competitions.

Ospreys captain Tipuric and centre Williams both picked up their injuries in the defeat by Dragons on 4 January.

"They were nothing serious, just one or two week injuries," said Ospreys back coach Matt Sherratt.

Lock Jones made his first Ospreys appearance of the season against Saracens in a 63-minute display while North has only played two games since returning from the World Cup.

George North has started four of his 91 Tests for Wales at centre

North started at 13 against Saracens because of an Ospreys injury crisis that included Scott Williams, Kieran Williams, Owen Watkin and Cory Allen.

Wales are looking at options to fill the 13 jersey in the Six Nations opening games against Italy and Ireland.

Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo have been ruled out of the tournament and Watkin misses the first couple of games.

Ospreys have not won since mid-October and have lost their past 12 games including all five European games.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Peter O'Mahony (capt), Jack O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Jack O'Sullivan, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, George North, Scott Williams, Luke Morgan; Luke Price, Shaun Venter; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Baker.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Darryl Marfo, Gheorghe Gajion, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Cai Evans.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Assistant referees: Pierre Brousset (Fra), Sebastien Minery (Fra)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.