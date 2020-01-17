European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Agen (Sat)

Luke Crosbie starts at number eight for Edinburgh

European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Agen Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland & online

Edinburgh make nine changes as they seek a win over Agen that would seal a place in the last eight of the Challenge Cup.

Fullback Damien Hoyland and centre George Taylor are the only alterations in the backline after last weekend's loss to pool winners Bordeaux.

Pierre Schoeman, David Cherry and WP Nel form a new front-row, with Ben Toolis and Grant Gilchrist returning to the second row.

Luke Crosbie and Nick Haining complete the changes in the back row.

Lock Fraser McKenzie and centre Chris Dean both return from long-term injuries to take places on the bench against a side that has not picked up a single point in five group matches.

"I think we're mature enough to say that this is a game we should win with four tries and five points," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We've got to go out there, lay it on the field and just do it, rather than make it a struggle. That's a different challenge for us and in some ways a harder challenge than being the underdog.

"We're looking forward to the match. I expect us to put in a proper professional performance and get the job done."

Edinburgh opened the group with a 31-10 win away to Agen, with Taylor running in two tries and Hoyland and Cameron Fenton also touching down.

Bordeaux, six points in front, end their pool campaign away to Wasps, who cannot catch Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Hoyland, Graham, Bennett, Taylor, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Groom; Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, Haining.

Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, Ceccarelli, McKenzie, Barclay, Pygros, Hickey, Dean.

Agen: Berdeu, Taulagi, Sadie, Decron, Masilevu, Lagarde, Abadie; Tetrashvili, Martinez, Desmaison, Phillips, Motoc, Briatte, Jegerlehner, Hayes.

Replacements: N'Guamo, Correa, Chabeaudie, Zafra, Maravat, Verdu, Vaka, Jane.